ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $76.65 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,109.50 or 1.00024517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.11775979 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,397,872.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

