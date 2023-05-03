ASD (ASD) Trading 45.8% Higher This Week

ASD (ASD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $78.50 million and $4.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,424.47 or 1.00086966 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.11775979 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,397,872.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

