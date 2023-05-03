Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director R Jay Gerken Buys 3,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. 1,283,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after buying an additional 523,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,842,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,357,000 after purchasing an additional 268,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.