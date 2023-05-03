Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock traded up $12.23 on Wednesday, reaching $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $190.72.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 201,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.