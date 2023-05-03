AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,837 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile comprises about 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTSW opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

