AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.80

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $14.79. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 8,605 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd.

AstroNova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

Insider Activity at AstroNova

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter.

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading

