Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 438.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Athersys Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.71. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

