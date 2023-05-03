Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

