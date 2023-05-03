ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 5.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.33. 141,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 186,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

ATRenew Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $555.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth $85,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

