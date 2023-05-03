AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.15)-(1.10) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC traded up $5.24 on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AtriCure Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

