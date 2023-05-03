AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

