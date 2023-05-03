AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $74,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

