AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
AudioEye Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioEye (AEYE)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.