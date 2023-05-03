Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 4,611,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George M. Milne bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,284.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.