Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.