Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,002. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,405,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

