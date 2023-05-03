AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Up 9.7%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) rose 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 250,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,697,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

AvidXchange Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 156.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 1,678,743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 18.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth $9,000,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 86.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

