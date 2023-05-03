Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.47 million. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 140,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 255,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

