Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Avnet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. 768,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,617,000 after buying an additional 108,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also

