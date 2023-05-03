Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after buying an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

