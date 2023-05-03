Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.58 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. The stock had a trading volume of 470,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

