Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.39 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 470,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

