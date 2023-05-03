Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.85 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.53 or 0.00026523 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $874.09 million and $26.85 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,363.41 or 0.99953486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002338 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.52935174 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $22,803,000.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.