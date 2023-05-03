Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 304,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 632,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Axonics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,888,000 after purchasing an additional 97,908 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after buying an additional 611,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth $76,440,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also

