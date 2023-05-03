Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Shares Up 0.9%

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans.

Further Reading

