Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 122,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 714,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $837.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

