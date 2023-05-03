Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.3333 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

