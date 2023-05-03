Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 25,307 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

