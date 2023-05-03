Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $563.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.37 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 31.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Articles

