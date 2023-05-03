Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 19.24%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.2511 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,510,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

