Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $15.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Bandwidth Trading Down 4.3 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $297.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.30. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 120,484.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 433,743 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

