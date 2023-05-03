Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$148.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$118.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.63. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.47 and a twelve month high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.5249169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

