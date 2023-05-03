Barclays Trims Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price to $103.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

Leidos Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos



Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

