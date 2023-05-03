Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.68

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.

