Barrington Research Comments on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.06.

AMG stock opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.99. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

