Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Trading Down 18.1%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) were down 18.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 119,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRXV)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.