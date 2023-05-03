Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Baytex Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of C$648.99 million during the quarter.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.64.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

