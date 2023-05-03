BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ryan Blake acquired 4,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $53,566.24. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ryan Blake acquired 4,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $53,566.24. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,952 shares of company stock worth $338,795 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 381.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.