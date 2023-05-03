BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,738,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

