BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,476 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Farmland Partners accounts for 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,146,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 271,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after buying an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $15,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmland Partners

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,512.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE FPI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $550.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

