BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $361.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.