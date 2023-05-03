BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

