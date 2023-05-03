Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 19,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,999. The company has a market cap of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving.

