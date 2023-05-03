Beck Bode LLC Acquires Shares of 127,975 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 200.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 61.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Flex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.