Beck Bode LLC Acquires Shares of 174,677 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 174,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,000. Evergy comprises about 2.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco increased its stake in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

