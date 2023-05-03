Beck Bode LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $13,062,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,554,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.75. The stock had a trading volume of 359,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.