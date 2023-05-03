Beck Bode LLC Invests $2.17 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,266.65. 74,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,536. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,062.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

