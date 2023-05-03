Beck Bode LLC Invests $5.60 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000. AstraZeneca makes up 1.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. 924,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,560. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $230.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

