Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. 502,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 413.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

