Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 75,996 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 646,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 532,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 437,949 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,915,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 284,444 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 117,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

